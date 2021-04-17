British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BTI. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

