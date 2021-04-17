Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

