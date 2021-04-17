Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $658.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.98 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $710.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,857. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

