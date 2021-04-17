Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $826.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.94. The stock had a trading volume of 457,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,124. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,355,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

