Brokerages Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. UGI reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 734,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. UGI has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

