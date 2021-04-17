Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.42. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

NYSE COG opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.