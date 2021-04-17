Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.42. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.
Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.
NYSE COG opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67.
In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot Oil & Gas
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
