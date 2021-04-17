Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.78 Million

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $614.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $607.26 million and the highest is $622.30 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $583.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

