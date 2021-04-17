Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 678,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

