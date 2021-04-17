Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT at $36.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ALFVY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,160. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

