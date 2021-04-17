Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target at $17.60

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $826.37 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

