Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $10.60

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of IRWD opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
