Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $10.60

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

