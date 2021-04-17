Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price at $269.83

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,233. Masimo has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.