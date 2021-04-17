Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $224.57

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.81.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.10. 8,549,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856,325. Square has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.51, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.