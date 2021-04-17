Brokerages Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target at $75.57

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $2,530,299. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 111.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

