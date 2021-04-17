Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

MDNA stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

