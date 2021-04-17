Brokers Set Expectations for Medifast, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:MED opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.59.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Medifast by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

