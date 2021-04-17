Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.66

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.66 and traded as high as C$69.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$68.64, with a volume of 130,591 shares trading hands.

BIP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.