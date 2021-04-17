Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCUCY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

