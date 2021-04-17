Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

