BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.48 and a 1 year high of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$385.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.31.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

