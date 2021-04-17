Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

