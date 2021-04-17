Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.93.

Shares of BMBL opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

