Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 14,493 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 12.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $33,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,006. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

