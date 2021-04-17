Burt Wealth Advisors Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,260. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.