Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

