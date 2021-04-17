Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.26.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $494.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.33 and its 200 day moving average is $511.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.