Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 33,395 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

