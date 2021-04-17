Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

CHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 168,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,728. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.