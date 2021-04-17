Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after buying an additional 697,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.