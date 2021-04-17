Canaccord Genuity Raises Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $20.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.36.

ZUO opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,807 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

