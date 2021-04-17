Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $5,717,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

