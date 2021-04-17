Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.
Shares of STKL stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $5,717,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.