Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.72.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.72 billion and a PE ratio of -104.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.78 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,831,510.80. Insiders have sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

