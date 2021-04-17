Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 570,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 977,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CANG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

