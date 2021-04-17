Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.96 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9566 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.
ENDTF stock opened at C$9.18 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$5.54 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
