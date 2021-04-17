Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

