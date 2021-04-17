Canton Hathaway LLC Has $366,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 50,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,869. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

