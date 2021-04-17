Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,903. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.