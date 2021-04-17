Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.