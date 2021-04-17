Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to a positive rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 2,050,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,874. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $1,953,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.