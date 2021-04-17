CargoX (CXO) Trading Down 34% Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and $184,583.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00068757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.84 or 0.00718662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00086951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00033113 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

