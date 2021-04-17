CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $153.00 at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $129.97 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

