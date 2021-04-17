Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,316.64

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,316.64 ($17.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,729.60 ($22.60), with a volume of 851,881 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,652.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,320.69.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total transaction of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.