Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,024,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144,516. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

