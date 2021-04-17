Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $178.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.71 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,034,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,242 shares of company stock worth $3,090,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.