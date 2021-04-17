Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,441,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $13,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock opened at $281.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.18 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 197.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

