Caspian Price Down 44.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $12.84 million and $71,502.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00067721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00707155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00086040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

