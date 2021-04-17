Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $976,569.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,093,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSTL opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -400.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

