Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $976,569.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,093,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CSTL opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -400.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
