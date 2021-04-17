CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $140,658.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CBZ opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
