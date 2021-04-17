CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $140,658.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBZ opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 77.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

