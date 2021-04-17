CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of IGR opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

