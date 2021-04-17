Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.04% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

